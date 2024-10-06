Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    74 years of the KATUSA program [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    74 years of the KATUSA program

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Liseth Espinel 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Young Bong Yu, known in Korea as the first KATUSA gives an interview at Daegu, South Korea, September 4, 2024. Yu shared with the public affairs team of the 2ID/RUCD his experience as one of the first KATUSAS during the Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Liseth Espinel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 08:30
    Photo ID: 8684483
    VIRIN: 240904-A-VC901-1723
    Resolution: 6194x4129
    Size: 13.02 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74 years of the KATUSA program [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Liseth Espinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    74 years of the KATUSA program
    74 years of the KATUSA program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    74 years of the KATUSA program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    KATUSA
    7ID
    FIRSTKATUSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download