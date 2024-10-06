74 years of the KATUSA program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Young Bong Yu, known in Korea as the first KATUSA gives an interview at Daegu, South Korea, September 4, 2024. Yu shared with the public affairs team of the 2ID/RUCD his experience as one of the first KATUSAS during the Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Liseth Espinel)