74 years of the KATUSA program

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - August 16, 1950, the Korean War was in full swing when a Korean man from Daegu was forced into a military truck by police when he was on his way to school. He sat on a train from Daegu to Busan, when he realized he was not going to be able to say goodbye to his family and he belonged to the United States Army.



Young Bong Yu, one of the first 313 Korean men who supported the United States Army during the Korean war, known in Korea as the "first KATUSA." Yu was a medic assigned to the 7th Infantry Division during the Korean War.



"I was very close to 1st Lt. Edward, a medic that used to work with me and treated me like a brother," said Yu. "60 years later, a Korean TV station took me as a guest and surprised me with his visit. He was stunned to see me because he didn't think he would be able to see his battle buddy again."



The KATUSA program was a gentleman’s agreement, made on July 15, 1950, between Syngman Rhee, president of the Republic of Korea, and the U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur, commander in chief of the United Nations Command. The program initiated three weeks after the beginning of the Korean War.



"From August 15-16, about 2000 Korean men of different ages and who mostly didn’t speak English, were drafted at Daegu and sent to Yokohama, Japan," said Yu. "When my friend noticed that no one volunteered to become the instructor’s assistant, he put my name down because he saw me carrying an English dictionary with me all the time.” The assistant position allowed Yu to become a messenger who connected the instructors and trainees.



After three weeks of training and when their sense of duty arose, Yu and the others in the first group of KATUSAS arrived at Busan Port, where they supported and treated wounded Soldiers during Operation Chromite. Assisting in combat during the war as a KATUSA allowed Yu, not only to learn more English, defend his country, and build long-lasting friendships.



Yu said that being drafted 74 years ago was a "stroke of luck" and the beginning of his journey. The opportunity allowed him to find his passion in a profession that he continued after serving.



In commemoration of the 74th anniversary of the KATUSA program, the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division visited Yu in Daegu to honor the 1500 KATUSAS who currently work with the unit in Camp Humphreys, K-16, and Camp Casey, South Korea.



The selection process for becoming a KATUSA is strict. The candidates must get a high score in their English exam. Then, they enter a "lottery" that randomly selects who gets to go to the KATUSA Training Academy after they conclude the five weeks of basic training, said KCpl. Mingyu Ju, public affairs specialist assigned to the 2ID/RUCD.



"Trainees learn how the U.S. Army conducts training, attend English classes and military task training, and follow a strict daily schedule," said Ju. "In the final week, the candidates must pass the Army Combat Fitness Test."



The KATUSA program is considered a privilege among the enlisted ROK personnel, but the election of their duty positions is random.



"Towards the end of the third week of training, there is a raffle that chooses the job, unit, and base for all KATUSAs," said Ju. “The result of the interview will also be released with the raffle."



Some KATUSAS have chosen to become leaders among their peers. This is why they apply to become senior KATUSAs, go through an interview process, and follow the recommendations of those who relinquish their responsibility as seniors.



"It is an honor that comes with a great responsibility. If KATUSAs are the connection between the ROK Army and the U.S. Army; Senior KATUSAs are the connection between KATUSAs and U.S. Soldiers," said KSgt. Ji Hun Kim, public affairs specialist, assigned to the 2ID/RUCD. "As they come from different backgrounds, misunderstandings are unavoidable. Our job is to ensure that both sides are on the same page."



The KATUSA program is a unique and invaluable asset not only in 2ID/RUCD but also for the U.S. Army. It enhances operational effectiveness and strengthens the alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. KATUSAs serve as liaisons between U.S. Soldiers and the Korean population. Their presence in our formations, training, and side by side with our Soldiers reflects the strong partnership between the U.S. and South Korea.

