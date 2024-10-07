Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Special Troops Battalion Drivers Training [Image 3 of 3]

    21st Special Troops Battalion Drivers Training

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion pose for a photo after conducting the Army Drivers Training Course on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, 15 August 2024. The course trains and certifies Soldiers and Airmen on how to drive the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), ensuring the unit is ready for upcoming field training events.

    The course is divided into several phases. Soldiers learn about different military vehicles, perform hands-on Preventive Maintenance Checks & Services (PMCS), complete dispatch procedures, take a written exam, undergo rollover training, and pass a road test.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 04:36
    Photo ID: 8684324
    VIRIN: 240815-A-MP101-1744
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Special Troops Battalion Drivers Training [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

