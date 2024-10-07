21st Special Troops Battalion Drivers Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion pose for a photo after conducting the Army Drivers Training Course on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, 15 August 2024. The course trains and certifies Soldiers and Airmen on how to drive the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), ensuring the unit is ready for upcoming field training events.



The course is divided into several phases. Soldiers learn about different military vehicles, perform hands-on Preventive Maintenance Checks & Services (PMCS), complete dispatch procedures, take a written exam, undergo rollover training, and pass a road test.