    Avenger Triad 24 [Image 1 of 3]

    Avenger Triad 24

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Doraine Pierre-Louis, executive officer of the 21st Special Troops Battalion, conducts a brief for Col. Chris Richardson, chief of staff of the 21st Sustainment Command, on the battalion's role and importance during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa's command post exercise Avenger Triad 24 at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern on September 9, 2024.

    Avenger Triad 24 is currently taking place across Europe, aimed at increasing readiness, enhancing interoperability, employing new concepts, and focusing on NATO convergence.

