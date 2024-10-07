Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Doraine Pierre-Louis, executive officer of the 21st Special Troops Battalion, conducts a brief for Col. Chris Richardson, chief of staff of the 21st Sustainment Command, on the battalion's role and importance during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa's command post exercise Avenger Triad 24 at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern on September 9, 2024.



Avenger Triad 24 is currently taking place across Europe, aimed at increasing readiness, enhancing interoperability, employing new concepts, and focusing on NATO convergence.