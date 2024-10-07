Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Chris Richardson, chief of staff of the 21st Sustainment Command, is given a tour of the 21st Special Troops Battalion tactical operations center by senior leadership during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa's command post exercise Avenger Triad 24 at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern on September 10, 2024.



Avenger Triad 24 is currently taking place across Europe, aimed at increasing readiness, enhancing interoperability, employing new concepts, and focusing on NATO convergence.