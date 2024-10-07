U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron section chief, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2024. Recently, during Red Flag-Alaska 24-2, Wilson led a 24-member team maintaining four C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. During this time, Wilson directed the investigation and repair of a critical flight control system failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 23:42
|Photo ID:
|8683995
|VIRIN:
|240930-F-LX373-1028
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Samurai Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson [Image 2 of 2], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.