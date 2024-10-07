Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Samurai Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson [Image 2 of 2]

    Samurai Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron section chief, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2024. Recently, during Red Flag-Alaska 24-2, Wilson led a 24-member team maintaining four C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. During this time, Wilson directed the investigation and repair of a critical flight control system failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 23:42
    Photo ID: 8683995
    VIRIN: 240930-F-LX373-1028
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Samurai Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson
    Samurai Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson

    Pacific Air Forces

    service
    Spotlight
    readiness
    recognition
    374th Airlift Wing
    374th AW

