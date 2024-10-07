Samurai Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron section chief, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2024. Recently, during Red Flag-Alaska 24-2, Wilson led a 24-member team maintaining four C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. During this time, Wilson directed the investigation and repair of a critical flight control system failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)