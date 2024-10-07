Samurai Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, left, awards Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron section chief, right, during a Samurai Spotlight recognition at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2024. Wilson directs the maintenance and generation efforts of 243 Airmen who maintain 14 assigned aircraft valued at $1.1B and Pacific Air Force’s sole tactical airlift capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)