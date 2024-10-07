Samurai Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, left, awards Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron section chief, right, during a Samurai Spotlight recognition at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2024. Wilson directs the maintenance and generation efforts of 243 Airmen who maintain 14 assigned aircraft valued at $1.1B and Pacific Air Force’s sole tactical airlift capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 23:42
|Photo ID:
|8683994
|VIRIN:
|240927-F-LX373-2031
|Resolution:
|4369x3007
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
