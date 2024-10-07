15th Wing Arrives at Maui during JPMRC 25-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Wing and 154th Wing utilize a forklift to unload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center at the Kahului Airport on Maui, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 highlights our commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific and includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)