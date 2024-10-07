Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing Arrives at Maui during JPMRC 25-01 [Image 2 of 8]

    15th Wing Arrives at Maui during JPMRC 25-01

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Maintenance Squadron unload an aircraft stair ladder off a C-17 Globemaster III during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center at the Kahului Airport on Maui, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 highlights our commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific and includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 21:41
    Photo ID: 8683853
    VIRIN: 241005-F-NW874-1085
    Resolution: 5044x3363
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, 15th Wing Arrives at Maui during JPMRC 25-01 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th Wing Arrives at Maui during JPMRC 25-01
    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

