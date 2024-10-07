15th Wing Arrives at Maui during JPMRC 25-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Katherine Cloos-Hazzard, 15th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, unloads a power cart off a C-17 Globemaster III during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center at the Kahului Airport on Maui, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 highlights our commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific and includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)