    MacDill Airmen prepare for Hurricane Milton [Image 2 of 4]

    MacDill Airmen prepare for Hurricane Milton

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing fills sandbags with family members ahead of Hurricane Milton at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 7, 2024. Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area later this week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 20:02
    Photo ID: 8683662
    VIRIN: 241007-F-CC148-1002
    Resolution: 4032x2880
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Airmen prepare for Hurricane Milton [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Gulf Coast
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Hurricane Milton

