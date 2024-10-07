MacDill Airmen prepare for Hurricane Milton

Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing fill sandbags ahead of Hurricane Milton at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 7, 2024. Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area later this week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
