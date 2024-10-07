MacDill Airmen prepare for Hurricane Milton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing fills sandbags with family members ahead of Hurricane Milton at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 7, 2024. Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area later this week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)