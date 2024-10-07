Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral James W. Kilby visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby tours Arizona hall at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 3, 2024. His visit reinforces the Navy’s commitment to take care of our people and Quality of Service meets the highest standards. Kilby visited Hawaii to engage with Sailors and meet with leadership to discuss the strategic importance of the region, Sailor Quality of Service and Navy readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
