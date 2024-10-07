Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral James W. Kilby visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 13 of 13]

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral James W. Kilby visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby tours Arizona hall at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 3, 2024. His visit reinforces the Navy’s commitment to take care of our people and Quality of Service meets the highest standards. Kilby visited Hawaii to engage with Sailors and meet with leadership to discuss the strategic importance of the region, Sailor Quality of Service and Navy readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    VCNO
    Navy Readiness
    Sailor Quality of Service

