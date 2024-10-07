Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander (center right), Sparky the Fire Dog (center), and Clemente Marrero, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief (center left), along with firehouse staff pose for a photo during the Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024. The 30th CES fire department hosts base events during Fire Prevention Week each year in an effort to raise awareness about fire safety measures for families across the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)