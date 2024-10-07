Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander (center right), and Clemente Marrero, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief (center left), sign a Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024. Fire Prevention Week is observed by the 30th CES fire department each year to raise awareness about fire safety for families across the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)