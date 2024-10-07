Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander (center right), and Clemente Marrero, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief (center left), sign a Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024. Fire Prevention Week is observed by the 30th CES fire department each year to raise awareness about fire safety for families across the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 18:04
    Photo ID: 8683521
    VIRIN: 241007-X-GJ070-1011
    Resolution: 5122x3659
    Size: 11.35 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing
    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    30th CES
    Fire Prevention Week
    VSFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download