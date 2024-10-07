Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard deputy commandant for operations visits TSC [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard deputy commandant for operations visits TSC

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Hannah Smith 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Peter W. Gautier, deputy commandant for operations, visited the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 4, 2024. During the visit Gautier met with TSC leaders to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities in the Arctic region and emphasized the importance of a whole-of-government approach to U.S. Arctic security, as outlined in the National Strategy for the Arctic Region. As part of the visit Gautier met with TSC Arctic Fellows and served as the presiding official for Lt. Samuel Krakower’s promotion to lieutenant commander and provided the reaffirmation of the oath of office during the ceremony. (DOD photo by Hannah Smith).

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 17:42
    Photo ID: 8683504
    VIRIN: 241004-D-DU559-1007
    Resolution: 4609x2882
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard deputy commandant for operations visits TSC [Image 6 of 6], by Hannah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security
    Arctic
    Coast Guard
    Ted Stevens Center

