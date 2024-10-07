U.S. Coast Guard deputy commandant for operations visits TSC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Peter W. Gautier, deputy commandant for operations, visited the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 4, 2024. During the visit Gautier met with TSC leaders to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities in the Arctic region and emphasized the importance of a whole-of-government approach to U.S. Arctic security, as outlined in the National Strategy for the Arctic Region. As part of the visit Gautier met with TSC Arctic Fellows and served as the presiding official for Lt. Samuel Krakower’s promotion to lieutenant commander and provided the reaffirmation of the oath of office during the ceremony. (DOD photo by Hannah Smith).