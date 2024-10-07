U.S. Coast Guard deputy commandant for operations visits TSC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Peter W. Gautier, deputy commandant for operations, visited the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 4, 2024. During the visit Gautier met with TSC leaders to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities in the Arctic region and emphasized the importance of a whole-of-government approach to U.S. Arctic security, as outlined in the National Strategy for the Arctic Region. (U.S. DOD photo by Hannah Smith)