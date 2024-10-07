U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Peter W. Gautier, deputy commandant for operations, visited the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 4, 2024. During the visit Gautier met with TSC leaders to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities in the Arctic region and emphasized the importance of a whole-of-government approach to U.S. Arctic security, as outlined in the National Strategy for the Arctic Region. (U.S. DOD photo by Hannah Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 17:42
|Photo ID:
|8683501
|VIRIN:
|241004-D-DU559-1003
|Resolution:
|7008x4039
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard deputy commandant for operations visits TSC [Image 6 of 6], by Hannah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.