U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson retires after 30 years of military service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. David Berríos, Space Base Delta 1 vice commander, left, speaks to retired U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, former Space Base Delta 1 commander, during Hanson’s retirement ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 4, 2024. Hanson entered the U.S. Air Force as a distinguished graduate of the Iowa State University in 1994. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)