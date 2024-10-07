Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson retires after 30 years of military service [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson retires after 30 years of military service

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Berríos, Space Base Delta 1 vice commander, left, speaks to retired U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, former Space Base Delta 1 commander, during Hanson’s retirement ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 4, 2024. Hanson entered the U.S. Air Force as a distinguished graduate of the Iowa State University in 1994. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    Guardian
    Retirement
    USSF
    Col. Hanson
    David Hanson
    Gen. Hyten

