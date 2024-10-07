U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson retires after 30 years of military service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, right, shakes hands with retired USSF Col. David Hanson, former Space Base Delta 1 commander, during Hanson’s retirement ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 4, 2024. Throughout his career, Hanson held various assignments in nuclear operations, satellite command and control, and higher education, as well as staff assignments at North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, Air Force Space Command and the National Reconnaissance Office. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)