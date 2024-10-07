Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson retires after 30 years of military service [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson retires after 30 years of military service

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, right, shakes hands with retired USSF Col. David Hanson, former Space Base Delta 1 commander, during Hanson’s retirement ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 4, 2024. Throughout his career, Hanson held various assignments in nuclear operations, satellite command and control, and higher education, as well as staff assignments at North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, Air Force Space Command and the National Reconnaissance Office. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 17:32
    Photo ID: 8683497
    VIRIN: 241004-X-JC347-1113
    Resolution: 3795x2525
    Size: 671.8 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson retires after 30 years of military service [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guardian
    Retirement
    USSF
    Col. Hanson
    David Hanson
    Gen. Hyten

