U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson retires after 30 years of military service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, former Space Base Delta 1 commander, speaks to his friends and family during his retirement ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 4, 2024. During his military career, Hanson commanded five times, totaling eight years as a commander. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)