U.S. Army Col. Brian Olson Retirement Ceremony

British Maj. Gen. Ben Cattermole, III Armored Corps deputy commanding general - support, presents Rachel Olson, wife of Col. Brian Olson, with a certificate of appreciation during Olson’s retirement ceremony at the III Armored Corps Headquarters, on Fort Cavazos, TX., Oct. 7, 2024. Rachel Olson was presented the Meritorious Public Service Medal, a certificate of appreciation, and was admitted into the Order of St. Joan D’Arc. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sally Armstrong)