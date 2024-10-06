U.S. Army Col. Brian Olson Retirement Ceremony

British Maj. Gen. Ben Cattermole, III Armored Corps deputy commanding general - support, presents Rachel Olson, wife of Col. Brian Olson, with a certificate of appreciation during Olson’s retirement ceremony at the III Armored Corps Headquarters, on Fort Cavazos, TX., Oct. 7, 2024. Rachel Olson was presented the Meritorious Public Service Medal, a certificate of appreciation, and was admitted into the Order of St. Joan D’Arc. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sally Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8683326
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-OV653-2957
|Resolution:
|5632x3755
|Size:
|12.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
