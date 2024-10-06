U.S. Army Col. Brian Olson Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Brian Olson, former deputy commanding officer of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, salutes the flag as part of the flag presentation during his retirement ceremony at the III Armored Corps Headquarters, on Fort Cavazos, TX., Oct. 7, 2024. Olson retired from the U.S. Army after 28 years of service. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sally Armstrong)