U.S. Army Col. Brian Olson Retirement Ceremony

British Maj. Gen. Ben Cattermole, III Armored Corps deputy commanding general - support, addresses the audience and Col. Brian Olson, former deputy commanding officer of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, during his retirement ceremony at the III Armored Corps Headquarters, on Fort Cavazos, TX., Oct. 7, 2024. Olson retired from the U.S. Army after 28 years of service. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sally Armstrong)