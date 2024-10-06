Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Col. Brian Olson Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Army Col. Brian Olson Retirement Ceremony

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sally Armstrong 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    British Maj. Gen. Ben Cattermole, III Armored Corps deputy commanding general - support, addresses the audience and Col. Brian Olson, former deputy commanding officer of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, during his retirement ceremony at the III Armored Corps Headquarters, on Fort Cavazos, TX., Oct. 7, 2024. Olson retired from the U.S. Army after 28 years of service. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sally Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 16:29
    Photo ID: 8683318
    VIRIN: 241007-A-OV653-1922
    Resolution: 5488x3659
    Size: 13.42 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    ceremony
    retirement
    III Armored Corps
    Fort Cavazos

