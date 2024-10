Purple Heart recipient ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Herland Antezana, assigned to the 129th Maintenance Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing is awarded the Purple Heart medal during an awards ceremony at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Oct. 5, 2024. The Purple Heart is one of the most recognized and respected medals awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces. Introduced as the "Badge of Military Merit" by General George Washington in 1782, the Purple Heart is also the nation's oldest military award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)