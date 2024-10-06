Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Purple Heart recipient ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dustin Dinkelacker, assigned to the 129th Maintenance Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing is awarded the Purple Heart medal during an awards ceremony at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Oct. 5, 2024. The Purple Heart is one of the most recognized and respected medals awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces. Introduced as the "Badge of Military Merit" by General George Washington in 1782, the Purple Heart is also the nation's oldest military award.(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    This work, Purple Heart recipient ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    129th Rescue Wing Airmen receive Purple Heart award following Tower 22 attack

