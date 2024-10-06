Purple Heart recipient ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Butow, commander, California Air National Guard pins the Purple Heart medal on Senior Airman Herland Antezana, with to the 129th Maintenance Squadron, during an awards ceremony at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Oct. 5, 2024. The Purple Heart is one of the most recognized and respected medals awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces. Introduced as the "Badge of Military Merit" by General George Washington in 1782, the Purple Heart is also the nation's oldest military award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)