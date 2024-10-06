Shane Buss, 72nd Air Base Wing Negotiation and Dispute Resolution program manager, signs a NDR Program Memorandum of Agreement at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 22, 2024. The MOA reestablishes an NDR program between Tinker AFB and the American Federation of Government Employees Local 916 for the first time since 2012. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 14:55
|Photo ID:
|8683052
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-HI919-1001
|Resolution:
|4371x5464
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker reintroduces negotiation and dispute resolution as option to resolve negotiated grievances for bargaining unit employees [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tinker reintroduces negotiation and dispute resolution as option to resolve negotiated grievances for bargaining unit employees
No keywords found.