Tinker reintroduces negotiation and dispute resolution as option to resolve negotiated grievances for bargaining unit employees

Photo By Paul Shirk | Shane Buss, 72nd Air Base Wing Negotiation and Dispute Resolution program manager, signs a NDR Program Memorandum of Agreement at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 22, 2024. The MOA reestablishes an NDR program between Tinker AFB and the American Federation of Government Employees Local 916 for the first time since 2012. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)

Tinker Air Force Base and the American Federation of Government Employees Local 916 signed a new Memorandum of Agreement May 22, clearing the way for the Negotiation and Dispute Resolution program to address union grievances and enhance workplace conflict resolution.



This partnership, supported by the Department of the Air Force Negotiation and Dispute Resolution Program, aims to reduce prolonged conflicts, enhance team cohesion, and refocus on mission objectives through mediation and facilitation.



“This agreement marked a new venture for NDR, Labor Relations and the Union,” said Shane Buss, 72nd Air Base Wing NDR program manager. “It allows bargaining unit employees an opportunity that has not been available to them since 2012. The importance of this momentous occasion shows that Tinker AFB, with the support of its leadership is paving the way for other Air Force Materiel Command bases in resolving issues.”



Tinker’s NDR program has evolved significantly over the past 20 years, overcoming a hiatus since 2012 when Alternative Dispute Resolution was withdrawn by AFGE Council 214. The reintroduction followed extensive discussions and efforts by the NDR team, local union representatives, and leadership.



“Tinker AFB in partnership with AFGE Local 916, showed their shared commitment to helping our people tackle that tension and refocus on the mission by their willingness to use mediation as a tool to resolve issues that would normally progress through the negotiated grievance system," said Kimberly Mlinaz, director of Air Force Negotiation and Dispute Resolution.



“Being given the opportunity to bargain and sign this MOA on behalf of the local is one of the most significant and rewarding opportunities I was given thanks to President [Jeremy] Ross,” said Kristopher Camil, AFGE 916 chief steward. “We are truly excited to see this process finally in place, and I look forward to working with the Agency to ensure the success of this program.”



Full Text of the Agreement: NDR AFGE 916 TINKER MOA.pdf



For more information, email or contact your local NDR program at 72 ABW.ADR@us.af.mil or 405-736-2151. To access other NDR training and informational resources visit:

DAF NDR Program YouTube Channel

DAF NDR Program Website

Air Force Negotiation Center