    3rd Bn., 29th Field Art. Reg., completes Artillery Table XIV and XV in Poland [Image 6 of 7]

    3rd Bn., 29th Field Art. Reg., completes Artillery Table XIV and XV in Poland

    TORUN, POLAND

    09.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Elva Valles, the fires direction non-commissioned officer, Sgt. Andrew Strassmeir, the advanced field artillery tactical data system operator, and Spc. Tuan Do, the Centaurs operatior, all assigned to Charlie ‘Canon’ Battery, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, during the battery’s artillery table XIV and XV in Torun, Poland, Sep. 17-19, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units currently assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Caroline Collins)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 10:45
    VIRIN: 240919-A-MW025-3929
    Location: TORUN, PL
