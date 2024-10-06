3rd Bn., 29th Field Art. Reg., completes Artillery Table XIV and XV in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A M109A6 Paladin assigned to Charlie ‘Canon’ Battery, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fires a 115MM Artillery Projectile during the battery’s artillery table XIV and XV in Torun, Poland, Sep. 17-19, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units currently assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Chloe Garrison)