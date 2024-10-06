3rd Bn., 29th Field Art. Reg., completes Artillery Table XIV and XV in Poland

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Charlie ‘Canon’ Battery, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pose for a photo infront of their M109A6 Paladins following successful completion of artillery tables XIV and XV in Torun, Poland, Sep. 17-19, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units currently assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Holguin)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 10:46
|Photo ID:
|8682465
|VIRIN:
|240919-A-MW025-6510
|Resolution:
|1158x1158
|Size:
|361.07 KB
|Location:
|TORUN, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
