Dr. Louis D'Angelo, Superintendent of DoDEA Europe Central District, delivers remarks at the 2025 DoDEA Teacher of the Year celebration, joined by Kaiserslautern Middle School Principal Jason James and Assistant Principal Martina D'Angelo, at Kaiserslautern Middle School on Oct. 3, 2024 (Photo by KMS student Samantha Martinez)
Kaiserslautern Teacher Recognized as 2025 DoDEA Teacher of the Year
