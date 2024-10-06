Kaiserslautern Teacher Recognized as 2025 DoDEA Teacher of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Faculty, students and family members gather in celebration of Susan Harris-Boring,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Faculty, students and family members gather in celebration of Susan Harris-Boring, Kaiserslautern Middle School sixth grade teacher, as she is awarded as the 2025 Department of Defense Education Activity Teacher of the Year recipient at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Oct. 3, 2024. The DoDEA Teacher of the Year Program recognizes and honors exemplary pre-kindergarten through high school teachers who are nominated by peers and community members. Harris-Boring has worked with DoDEA for five years and has called Germany her home for the past nine. She was honored for her teacher leadership skills at her school and within the community. In 2021, she worked as a volunteer English teacher with refugees during Operation Allies Refuge. This earned her a Public Service Commendation Medal from the United States Army and is an example of one of her many accolades she has accomplished during her time with the DoDEA. see less | View Image Page

Susan Harris-Boring, a sixth-grade teacher at Kaiserslautern Middle School, was honored as the 2025 Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Teacher of the Year during a ceremony held at Vogelweh Military Complex on Oct. 3, 2024. Harris-Boring was recognized for her leadership in education and commitment to her students and school community.



During the event, Kaiserslautern Middle School Assistant Principal Martina D’Angelo highlighted the immense impact educators have on students throughout their academic journey.

“I’m going to ask you to take a journey with me for a moment,” D’Angelo began. “As a student, you will spend 13 years of your life venturing through kindergarten to 12th grade. During this time, you will have around 59 to 79 teachers who give their best to help create amazing experiences for you—and that doesn't even include the principals, coaches, or the multiple schools you will call home. That’s an incredible number.”



Kaiserslautern Middle School Principal Jason James added to the sentiment by reflecting on the influence a teacher can have over the course of their career.



“Now, consider a teacher who has taught for the same period of 13 years. Depending on the grade level and school size, the teacher you’ve had or will have could have impacted the lives of 300 to 1,300 students,” James said.



The recognition comes as no surprise to Harris-Boring’s former students, including Nathan Jung, who said, “I wasn’t surprised. I thought, ‘That sounds like Ms. Harris.’”



Harris-Boring, who has been with DoDEA Europe for more than five years and lived in Germany for nine, spoke to attendees about the support and fellowship she has received from her colleagues and students during her time at Kaiserslautern Middle School.



“This achievement isn’t mine alone,” Harris-Boring said. “It belongs to my team and my students, who have supported me throughout the years.”



Dr. Michelle Howard Brahaney, DoDEA Europe Director for Student Excellence, expressed her admiration for Harris-Boring during the event. “Congratulations, we are so honored. I can tell how much these students love you,” Brahaney said, underscoring the connection Harris-Boring has built with her students.



In addition to her work in the classroom, Harris-Boring has contributed to the community in meaningful ways. In 2021, she volunteered as an English teacher for refugees during Operation Allies Refuge, an effort that earned her a Public Service Commendation Medal from the U.S. Army.



The DoDEA Teacher of the Year Program honors exemplary educators who are nominated by peers and community members. This year, nine teachers were selected as 2025 District Teachers of the Year, with Harris-Boring chosen as the overall DoDEA Teacher of the Year.



Her recognition as DoDEA Teacher of the Year further solidifies her dedication to education, leadership, and her positive impact on the Kaiserslautern community.