    Kaiserslautern Teacher Recognized as 2025 DoDEA Teacher of the Year [Image 1 of 5]

    Kaiserslautern Teacher Recognized as 2025 DoDEA Teacher of the Year

    VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.03.2024

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    Faculty, students and family members gather in celebration of Susan Harris-Boring, Kaiserslautern Middle School sixth grade teacher, as she is awarded as the 2025 Department of Defense Education Activity Teacher of the Year recipient at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Oct. 3, 2024. The DoDEA Teacher of the Year Program recognizes and honors exemplary pre-kindergarten through high school teachers who are nominated by peers and community members. Harris-Boring has worked with DoDEA for five years and has called Germany her home for the past nine. She was honored for her teacher leadership skills at her school and within the community. In 2021, she worked as a volunteer English teacher with refugees during Operation Allies Refuge. This earned her a Public Service Commendation Medal from the United States Army and is an example of one of her many accolades she has accomplished during her time with the DoDEA.

    Kaiserslautern Teacher Recognized as 2025 DoDEA Teacher of the Year

