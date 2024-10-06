Strengthening alliances and enhancing readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Gerald, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, conducts a post flight inspection during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 2, 2024. The ability to quickly respond and reassure Allies and partners rests upon the fact that joint training and operations take place.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)