U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leo Wang, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, conducts a post flight inspection during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 2, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing was in England to participate in CW24-2, alongside other NATO Allies and partner air forces. These types of missions enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 06:51
|Photo ID:
|8681982
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-MO337-1011
|Resolution:
|4787x3185
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening alliances and enhancing readiness [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cobra Warrior: Strengthening alliances and enhancing readiness
