Cobra Warrior: Strengthening alliances and enhancing readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leo Wang, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, conducts a post flight inspection during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 2, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing was in England to participate in CW24-2, alongside other NATO Allies and partner air forces.

The 555th Fighter Squadron participated in Cobra Warrior, an exercise hosted by the United Kingdom, focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16 to Oct. 5, 2024.

F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy worked alongside the United Kingdom with participants from Poland, Finland, Norway, Australia, Canada and other units from United States Air Forces in Europe. The combined units also participated, contributing to a combined air defense strategy with the RAF’s advanced fighter and support aircraft.

“The primary objective of this exercise is to integrate amongst NATO partners, further develop tactics, techniques and procedures as well as train to fight against an advanced air and surface threat in a multi-domain environment,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Kitching, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot and Cobra Warrior 24.2 project officer.

Cobra Warrior bolsters readiness and enhances the capabilities of the U.S. and its partners. Through advanced tactical simulations, allied forces will refine the ability to respond to threats and project power throughout Europe.

“Our NATO alliances are as important as they've ever been, and this is just a great opportunity for us to really come together and iron out all the kinks,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. William Harris, 48th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot. “So that way, no matter where we end up going together, we're absolutely ready to perform and do whatever we need to.”

Cobra Warrior serves as a critical measure of defense readiness. The exercise enhances the U.S. military’s ability to operate across vast distances while sustaining operations in support of NATO.

“I'm learning so much. I feel like every day I'm learning and constantly being challenged,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Stiffler, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot. “And I'm learning how to play my part better, how to be a better pilot, how to support the mission, because that's what we're here to do.”

As part of a series of exercises held twice annually by the U.K., CW24.2 serves as a major training event, designed to demonstrate alliance cohesion and agility in rapidly evolving security environments.

“I felt that we were able to flow very seamlessly with the foreign partners and our U.S. counterparts as well,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Knutson, 100th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot. “It felt that there was some very clear, well executed planning that went into this exercise, because, from the tactical perspective, it was very streamlined.”

Cobra Warrior 24.2 stands as a testament to the strength and unity of the NATO alliance. The exercise not only sharpened the operational readiness of participating forces but enhanced multinational cooperation in complex and contested environments. By training alongside partners from across Europe and beyond, U.S. forces and Allies have demonstrated a shared commitment to collective defense and global security.