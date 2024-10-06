Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th MXS Airman recognized [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th MXS Airman recognized

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Evaristo Camacho, center, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician journeyman, poses for a group photo with members of his unit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. Camacho received recognition as Team Mildenhall’s ReaDy Airman of the Week for his accomplishments in his unit and at the installation, which included teaming up with six agencies to manufacture a Lockheed Martin T-angle from blueprint for a leading edge repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 06:54
    Photo ID: 8681979
    VIRIN: 241004-F-KM921-1014
    Resolution: 5187x3451
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th MXS Airman recognized [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th MXS Airman recognized
    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th MXS Airman recognized
    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th MXS Airman recognized
    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th MXS Airman recognized

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #RAFMildenhall #100thMXS #AircraftMetalsTech #Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download