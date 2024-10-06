ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th MXS Airman recognized

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Evaristo Camacho, center, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician journeyman, poses for a group photo with members of his unit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. Camacho received recognition as Team Mildenhall’s ReaDy Airman of the Week for his accomplishments in his unit and at the installation, which included teaming up with six agencies to manufacture a Lockheed Martin T-angle from blueprint for a leading edge repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)