ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th MXS Airman recognized

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Evaristo Camacho, center, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician journeyman, receives the ReaDy Airman of the Week certificate from Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. Camacho received recognition for his accomplishments in his unit and at the installation, which included participation in designing a C-130J Hercules wheel bearing tool that eliminated the need for a 7-day out-of-country request support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)