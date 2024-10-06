ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th MXS Airman recognized

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Evaristo Camacho, left, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician journeyman, shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. Camacho received recognition as Team Mildenhall’s ReaDy Airman of the Week for his accomplishments in his unit and at the installation, which included serving as their flight’s person of contact for the Air Force Sergeant Association’s Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial cleanup. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)