LRC Italy conducts leadership development program site visit to Amazon in Rovigo, Italy

Logistics Readiness Center Italy employees receive a tour of the Amazon Fulfillment Center and Delivery Station in Rovigo, Italy, Oct. 2. “It was a pleasure to visit and tour the Amazon facility. Everyone was amazed by the technology and the logistical processes,” said John Johnson, the director of LRC Italy. (Elena Esposito)