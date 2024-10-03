Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Italy conducts leadership development program site visit to Amazon in Rovigo, Italy [Image 3 of 4]

    LRC Italy conducts leadership development program site visit to Amazon in Rovigo, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Logistics Readiness Center Italy employees receive a tour of the Amazon Fulfillment Center and Delivery Station in Rovigo, Italy, Oct. 2. “It was a pleasure to visit and tour the Amazon facility. Everyone was amazed by the technology and the logistical processes,” said John Johnson, the director of LRC Italy. (Elena Esposito)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 03:26
    Photo ID: 8681826
    VIRIN: 241007-A-SM279-5407
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Hometown: ROVIGO, IT
    This work, LRC Italy conducts leadership development program site visit to Amazon in Rovigo, Italy [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

