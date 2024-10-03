Logistics Readiness Center Italy employees receive a tour of the Amazon Fulfillment Center and Delivery Station in Rovigo, Italy, Oct. 2. “It was a pleasure to visit and tour the Amazon facility. Everyone was amazed by the technology and the logistical processes,” said John Johnson, the director of LRC Italy. (Elena Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 03:26
|Photo ID:
|8681826
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-SM279-5407
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Hometown:
|ROVIGO, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Italy conducts leadership development program site visit to Amazon in Rovigo, Italy [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Italy conducts leadership development program site visit to Amazon in Rovigo, Italy
No keywords found.