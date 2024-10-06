LRC Italy conducts leadership development program site visit to Amazon in Rovigo, Italy

Photo By Cameron Porter | Visiting personnel, to include Logistics Readiness Center Italy and Southern European...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Visiting personnel, to include Logistics Readiness Center Italy and Southern European Task Force-Africa, pose for a photo with some of the staff from the Amazon Fulfillment Center and Delivery Station in Rovigo, Italy, Oct. 2, at the facility. (Elena Esposito) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – Founded just 30 years ago in a residential home in a Seattle suburb, today – with over 300 million active customer accounts globally – Amazon is the leading retailer and one of the Big Five tech companies in the U.S.



So, when the leaders at Logistics Readiness Center Italy were discussing top commercial enterprise logistics and customer support service companies to visit as part of their continuing leadership development program, one of Amazon’s logistics hubs in Italy was a clear choice.



The team from LRC Italy conducted a site visit and tour of the Amazon Fulfillment Center and Delivery Station in Rovigo, Italy, Oct. 2, about an hour’s drive from LRC Italy’s headquarters on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza. LRC Italy also invited members from Southern European Task Force-Africa, U.S. Africa Command and 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade to attend, as well.



Upon arriving to the Amazon site, LRC Italy was greeted by William Callegari, the Amazon operations public policy manager at the facility. Callegari started the tour with a comprehensive in-briefing and detailed information on the fulfillment center and delivery station.



Some of the information provided during the visit included a historical timeline of Amazon and the Rovigo Amazon facility as well as key details on parts sourcing, impacts of worldwide supply chain disruptions, and remedial actions when confronting such challenges. Also discussed in detail was some of Amazon’s logistics best practices, quality control initiatives, and the mega-company’s research and development program.



“It was a pleasure for me, both personally and professionally, to visit and tour the Amazon facility in Rovigo. And the entire team at LRC Italy felt the same,” said John Johnson, the director of LRC Italy. “This relationship started last year with a tour of the Vicenza Amazon facility and then we invited them to visit our team, which included participating in our LRC Italy Organizational Day.”



“Everyone was amazed by the technology and the logistical processes. One of the biggest takeaways for us was how reciprocal the relationship is between the Department of Defense and civilian industry,” said Johnson who added that one of the facility’s senior managers explained to him that like Amazon in the U.S., the facility in Italy also looks to hire former U.S. servicemembers to fill some of its leadership roles.



When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Italy. LRC Italy is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations.



LRC Italy reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.