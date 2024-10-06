15th MEU Launches Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team for Typhoon Relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Gregory Buckley, the communications operations chief assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of New York, waits to board a MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, to depart the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) for a humanitarian assistance survey team mission while underway in the East China Sea Oct. 5, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)