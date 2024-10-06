Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Launches Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team for Typhoon Relief [Image 3 of 5]

    15th MEU Launches Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team for Typhoon Relief

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), EAST CHINA SEA

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Gregory Buckley, the communications operations chief assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of New York, waits to board a MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, to depart the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) for a humanitarian assistance survey team mission while underway in the East China Sea Oct. 5, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 23:20
    Photo ID: 8681592
    VIRIN: 241005-M-LO557-2014
    Resolution: 6477x4320
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), EAST CHINA SEA
    This work, 15th MEU Launches Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team for Typhoon Relief [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HA/DR
    Philippines
    USAID
    IndoPacific
    Typhoon Julian
    Typhoon Krathon

