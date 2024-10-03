15th MEU Launches Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team for Typhoon Relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the East China Sea, transporting Marines to support a humanitarian assistance survey mission Oct. 5, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)