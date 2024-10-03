15th MEU Launches Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team for Typhoon Relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit walk across the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to load aircraft before departure for a humanitarian assistance survey team mission while underway in the East China Sea Oct. 5, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)