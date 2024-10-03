Garren Creek Fire Station Survives Flood Damage in Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe County, N.C. (Oct. 5, 2024) - The Garren Creek Fire Station remains undamaged despite being surrounded by flood damage at every angle in the Garren Creek community of Fairview, Buncombe County, North Carolina. The fire station is only accessible by off-road vehicles after entire roads were washed away and creek-turned-rushing-waters carved new paths throughout the community.
10.05.2024
10.06.2024
|8681005
|241005-O-RP039-8468
|9504x6336
|8.06 MB
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
