Recovery Efforts Ongoing After Hurricane Helene in Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe County, N.C. (Oct. 5, 2024) - Recovery efforts are ongoing following Hurricane Helene's devastation in Buncombe County, North Carolina. In the Garren Creek community of Fairview, homes, vehicles and debris are piled together due to intense flooding from the hurricane. The floodwaters caused road collapses and landslides in many areas, pushing buildings and other structures down the mountainsides.