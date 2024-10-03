Buncombe County, N.C. (Oct. 5, 2024) - Recovery efforts are ongoing following Hurricane Helene's devastation in Buncombe County, North Carolina. In the Garren Creek community of Fairview, homes, vehicles and debris are piled together due to intense flooding from the hurricane. The floodwaters caused road collapses and landslides in many areas, pushing buildings and other structures down the mountainsides.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8681000
|VIRIN:
|241005-O-RP039-7539
|Resolution:
|6134x4089
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recovery Efforts Ongoing After Hurricane Helene in Buncombe County, NC [Image 5 of 5], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.